Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,204. Progenity has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

