ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €15.70 ($18.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.82. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.