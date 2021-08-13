Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 380

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LON PFG opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.88. The stock has a market cap of £885.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

