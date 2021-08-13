Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $42.66. Prudential shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 3,215 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.