PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Short Interest Update

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the July 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBMRF remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. PT Bumi Resources Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get PT Bumi Resources Tbk alerts:

About PT Bumi Resources Tbk

PT Bumi Resources Tbk operates as a holding company, which engages in the mining activities. It operates through the following segments: Holding Company; Coal; Services; Oil and Gas; and Gold. The Holding Company segment refers to the company and other holding companies within the group. The Coal segment comprises in the exploration and exploitation of coal deposits.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bumi Resources Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bumi Resources Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.