Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.98

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 266670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGZPY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

