Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PSA opened at $315.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $316.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.55.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

