Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 5%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 1,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

PLSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $694.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.