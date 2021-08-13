Pulse Biosciences’ (PLSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

PLSE opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $694.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.60. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

