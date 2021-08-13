PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.