Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PUMSY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150. Puma has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.