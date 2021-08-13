Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Issued By William Blair

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of THRY opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

