Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for STERIS plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for STERIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

STE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STE opened at $218.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.12. STERIS has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

