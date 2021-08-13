Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Issued By National Bank Financial

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.44 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.