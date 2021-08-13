Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $529,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

