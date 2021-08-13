Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $913.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

