Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Issued By Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
CVE CVX opened at C$0.37 on Friday. CEMATRIX has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$41.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.
About CEMATRIX
CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.
