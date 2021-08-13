Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

TARS opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

