Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

