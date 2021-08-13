Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Helios Technologies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

