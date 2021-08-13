Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Home Point Capital Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Home Point Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of HMPT opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $653.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

