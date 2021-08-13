Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By National Bank Financial

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.80.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$97.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.83. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

