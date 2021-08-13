Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on OEC. Barclays reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

OEC stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 596,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after acquiring an additional 220,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.