Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

PRPL stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,733.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

