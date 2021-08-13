Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Boosted by William Blair

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Shares of ALLK opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

