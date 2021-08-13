Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Raised by Analyst

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $282,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $863,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $4,072,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

