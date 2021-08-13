Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Harrow Health, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harrow Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $204,572. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

