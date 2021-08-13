Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.97 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

