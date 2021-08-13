Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

