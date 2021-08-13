Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Finally, upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Merus stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.