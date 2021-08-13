Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

