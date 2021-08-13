Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.