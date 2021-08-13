Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.