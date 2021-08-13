Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WES. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of WES opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

