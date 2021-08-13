Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OCFC opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

