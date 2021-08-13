Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Service Properties Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $24,237,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,773,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 96,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.