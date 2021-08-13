QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

