Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 11,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,474. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $727.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

