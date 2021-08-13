Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,920,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.