Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 9,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

