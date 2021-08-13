Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 9,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
