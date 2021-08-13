RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,578. The company has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.03. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

