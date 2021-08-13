RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,371. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

