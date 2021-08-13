Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Insider Acquires A$16,302.22 in Stock

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) insider Steven Formica bought 354,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,302.22 ($11,644.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ragnar Metals Company Profile

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, and base metals projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Tullsta Nickel Project; and Gaddebo Nickel Project in the Bergslagen district of Sweden. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

