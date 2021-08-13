RAI Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.61 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00139573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.02 or 1.00138167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00862192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

