Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,985. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

