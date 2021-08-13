Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post $726.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $807.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.90 million. Range Resources posted sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 25.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,217,000 after purchasing an additional 391,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

