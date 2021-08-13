Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE PACK opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after buying an additional 308,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

