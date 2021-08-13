Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RPID opened at $18.45 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

