Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,076. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

