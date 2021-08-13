Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.44 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLD. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

